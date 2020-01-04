Man arrested in Southern California for taking daughters without permission, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in Southern California after he abducted his two daughters from their Tulare County home Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Road 190 in Poplar at around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies say 32-year-old Christian Jaime took his 13-year-old and eight-year-old daughters from his ex-wife's home without her permission. Jaime does not have custody of the children.

A "Be On The Look Out" was put out by deputies, and Jaime was later pulled over by the West Moreland Police Department and Brawley Police Department in Southern California.

Jaime is currently in custody and both girls were found safe.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
