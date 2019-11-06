Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and DUI, a day after he allegedly caused a fatal crash that killed a teenager in west Central Fresno.The teenager, 16-year-old Dayvon Fletcher McCoy, was with a 14-year-old friend and was walking northbound on Valentine.That was when he was struck by Albert Isaac Fimbrez's car, and was killed on impact.McCoy was a tenth-grader at Central High-East campus, the Central Unified School District said.His friend, the 14-year-old, sustained injures.Central Unified released the following statement: