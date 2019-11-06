dui crash

Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and DUI, a day after he allegedly caused a fatal crash that killed a teenager in west Central Fresno.

The teenager, 16-year-old Dayvon Fletcher McCoy, was with a 14-year-old friend and was walking northbound on Valentine.

That was when he was struck by Albert Isaac Fimbrez's car, and was killed on impact.

McCoy was a tenth-grader at Central High-East campus, the Central Unified School District said.

His friend, the 14-year-old, sustained injures.

Central Unified released the following statement:

Central Unified was devastated to learn about the passing of Dayvon Fletcher McCoy, a 10th-grader at Central High-East campus. He will be missed by his friends, students, teachers and the community. We are providing grief counseling support at the high school for both students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dayvon's family.
