Police: Lyft driver attacked by bicyclist while stuck in traffic in Midtown Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on an attack against an Uber driver in Midtown.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted a Lyft driver while he was stopped in traffic in Midtown Manhattan.

The incident happened Jan. 18 in the vicinity of East 40th Street and Fifth Avenue. A bicyclist and the for-hire vehicle were both going south on Fifth when the bicyclist started banging on the car window.

When the driver turned on 40th Street and got stuck in traffic, police say the attacker used a bicycle lock to smash the front windshield and rear window of the 23-year-old man's car.

When the driver stepped out of his car to avoid the shattered glass from the windshield, the suspect struck him in the head and back with the bicycle lock, investigators said.

After the driver managed to get away, the man climbed on top of the car, screamed and stomped over the roof and hood before he jumped off and fled the scene on a black and green bicycle. There were never any words exchanged between the two.

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with long dreads; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers and he had on a black backpack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uberbicycleattackMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
Bay Area gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
49ers to get $30.8 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in Southern California
Show More
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
CHP tells drivers what to do if approached by con-artist impersonating 'disabled motorist'
Dog finds forever home after being left to die in locked cage
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
More News