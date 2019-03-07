Man attempts to light Stockton house on fire, fails, gets arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to light a house on fire and failed.According to the Stockton Police Department, 38-year-old Cuong Pham poured diesel fuel onto the doorway, porch, and rags outside a Stockton home on Wednesday at about 4:43 a.m. Surveillance video shows him attempting to light the fire, but failing to do so and eventually walking away.Pham was arrested for attempted homicide and arson charges.