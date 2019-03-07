STOCKTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to light a house on fire and failed.
According to the Stockton Police Department, 38-year-old Cuong Pham poured diesel fuel onto the doorway, porch, and rags outside a Stockton home on Wednesday at about 4:43 a.m. Surveillance video shows him attempting to light the fire, but failing to do so and eventually walking away.
Pham was arrested for attempted homicide and arson charges.
Man attempts to light Stockton house on fire, fails, gets arrested
