arson

Man attempts to light Stockton house on fire, fails, gets arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to light a house on fire and failed.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 38-year-old Cuong Pham poured diesel fuel onto the doorway, porch, and rags outside a Stockton home on Wednesday at about 4:43 a.m. Surveillance video shows him attempting to light the fire, but failing to do so and eventually walking away.

Pham was arrested for attempted homicide and arson charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
stocktonstocktonarson
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man
2 accused of burning their business down appear in court
Arson case causes parents to worry for park's safety
'Bored' firefighter charged with starting fires
TOP STORIES
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno deputies arrest man wanted for shooting
Highway 41 likely to stay closed tonight, geologist coming Friday
Power restored after outage left thousands in the dark in Madera
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU sues after students' quotes removed from yearbook
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
Show More
Genes could increase your chance of dying from stress, doctor says
San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
Fresno man left to die in an alley, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News