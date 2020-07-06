65-year-old man beat and robbed at his Tulare County fruit stand, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail and accused of beating up and robbing a 65-year-old man at a fruit stand in Exeter.
A Tulare County Sheriff's detective was driving in the area of Road 204 and Avenue 256 when he saw a Sedan driving recklessly.
The detective learned a nearby fruit stand was just robbed and two men sped away in the car he'd just seen.
After a brief pursuit, 25-year-old Joshua Lindsey was taken into custody.
There was no word on the second suspect. The vendor was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.
