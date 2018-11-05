SENTENCING

Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jorge Gracia, the man convicted of more than a dozen felonies including five shootings in Fresno County, has been sentence to 354 years to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Gracia on Monday morning for the random crime spree that terrorized Fresno County drivers in November and December of 2017.


The sentence is so long due to his two prior strikes and enhancements.

The judge says this crime was done with carelessness, callousness and that Gracia is refuses to take any responsibility.

Gracia's request for discretion relating to the Three Strikes law was denied by the judge. She says she has seen no sign of rehabilitation.
