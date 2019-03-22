Man behind deadly shooting outside Kearney Market sentenced to life in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Anthony Jones.
Before he was sentenced on Friday, Eric Gallardo, 23, issued a tearful apology to the victim's family and his own.
In 2016, Gallardo was found guilty of shooting and killing Jones inside Kearny Market.
During the trial, Gallardo claimed Jones had grabbed the mother of his child in the buttocks and tried to kick his one-year-old baby. Gallardo says that's when he challenged Jones to a fist fight outside and a brawl began. It ultimately ended with five shots being fired and Jones left on the ground, dying.
Gallardo fled the scene but was arrested a few days later in Stockton.
