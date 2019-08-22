Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police identified the man they say is responsible for a pair of robberies and a car-jacking across Fresno in the span of two days.According to police, 41-year-old Emilio Alejandrez began his crime-spree with an attempted car-jacking at Red Carpet Car Wash in Central Fresno. But minutes later he targeted another victim."He walked over to another female who was un-suspected and in the area of the Red Carpet Car Wash where he pointed a firearm or what was believed to be a handgun. He demanded the car. The victim complied with him, she got out of the car and he took it," said Sgt. Brian Valles, Fresno Police Department.That vehicle is a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with the license plate 6HPJ013.Police say Alejandrez used the silver Camry when he robbed two fast-food restaurants Tuesday night.The first was Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue in East Central Fresno and the second was a McDonalds on Kings Canyon Road in Southeast Fresno."Same type of situation where the suspect entered the store and acted like he was shopping when he was at the front. He was acting as if he was going to pay, once the register was open when goes behind the counted and approached the clerk saying he was a firearm but never displayed a firearm," said Sgt. Valles.No one was injured in the robberies and the amount of cash Alejandrez took off with is unknown.Police were able to identify him quickly thanks to both businesses becoming crowded during the dinner rush."During their investigation they were able obtain a positive ID by several of the victims in these cases including the two commercial establishments that were robbed and one of the car-jacking victims," said Sgt. Valles.Police say the pair of robberies are not connected to any other ones recently in the city of Fresno.Sgt. Valles pointed out the only prior criminal history for Alejandrez is that is he is on probation for an attempted car-jacking last year.Police also believe there is a second suspect who was waiting in the car for Alejandrez while robberies took place.Police are working to identify that man.Anyone with information on that man's identity or the with information on where Alejandrez is should call Fresno Police.