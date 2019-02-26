burglary

Man breaks into Northeast Fresno piano store, steals Mickey Mouse doll

Surveillance video captured the man smashing the store's window, grabbing the Mickey Mouse doll and walking away.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a thief who kidnapped a beloved mascot from a piano store in Northeast Fresno.

It happened early Friday morning at the Fresno Piano Gallery near Abby and Alluvial.

Surveillance footage captured a man throwing an object through the store's window, smashing the glass and entering the building.

The robber then snatched a Mickey Mouse doll sitting on a piano before walking away.

Insurance is helping the store with a few pianos that suffered minor damage in the incident.
