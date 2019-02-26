Man breaks into Northeast Fresno piano store, steals Mickey Mouse doll

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a thief who kidnapped a beloved mascot from a piano store in Northeast Fresno.
It happened early Friday morning at the Fresno Piano Gallery near Abby and Alluvial.
Surveillance footage captured a man throwing an object through the store's window, smashing the glass and entering the building.
The robber then snatched a Mickey Mouse doll sitting on a piano before walking away.
Insurance is helping the store with a few pianos that suffered minor damage in the incident.
