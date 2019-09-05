hurricane dorian

Anonymous man buys 100 generators to help victims in the Bahamas

An anonymous Florida farmer purchased 100 generators to aid Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

The man was seen buying 100 generators that total to nearly $450 a pop at a Jacksonville Costco, the receipt totaled to nearly $50,000.

The world only knows of the man's deeds after another Costco customer, Alec Sprague, snapped two photos of the anonymous donor buying the generators.



Sprague said he approached the man and thanked him for is generous act.

Sprague said the donor did not want any attention and asked that people should focus on helping those in the hardest hit area of the Bahamas.

The islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama was recently devastated by the Category 5 storm of Hurricane Dorian earlier this week.

Here's how you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurricane doriangood newshurricane
HURRICANE DORIAN
How you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian
Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Dorian churns in Atlantic
Man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Dorian
20 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced Co. Sheriff's detective shot near Dos Palos
California Senate OKs expansion of 'red flag' gun law
Fresno police officer tied to murder, stolen car, drug investigations fired for DMV perjury
Former employee in custody for murder of Tulare County dairyman
CAL FIRE engine flips in Tulare Co., 4 firefighters injured
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Man accused of scamming $2 million by 'wooing women with words of love' online
Show More
Fresno woman, others suing Lyft after assaults
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
More TOP STORIES News