ATTACK

Man caught on camera attacking a store clerk with a fire extinguisher in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno convenience store owner is hoping surveillance video will help catch the person who attacked him with a fire extinguisher this morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno convenience store owner is hoping surveillance video will help catch the person who attacked him with a fire extinguisher this morning.

It happened around 7:30 at the Chevron on Fresno and 'E' Street in Downtown Fresno.

The manager was counting money from the register when someone walked in and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him sending a large plume of smoke in his direction.

Witnesses say the suspect ran down the Fulton Mall.

The manager says he's never seen the man before and has some major cleaning up to do.

"There is a big mess. We've been cleaning this mess since this morning," explained the store's manager. "I have some homeless people come and help me out. Doing this mess cleanup. They are good friends of ours. I don't know how long it's going to take to clean this up."

The suspect did not steal anything even though the manager was counting out a large stack of cash at the time.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackfresno police departmentassaultFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ATTACK
VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
VIDEO: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
N.J. teenager hospitalized from paintball attack
U.S. service member killed, another injured, in apparent inside attack in Afghanistan
More attack
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Madera businesses learn about growth hacking
CAMP FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Butte Co. fire
Show More
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
Man refuses to leave RV, threatens to blow vehicle up during talks with Police
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
More News