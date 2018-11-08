A Fresno convenience store owner is hoping surveillance video will help catch the person who attacked him with a fire extinguisher this morning.It happened around 7:30 at the Chevron on Fresno and 'E' Street in Downtown Fresno.The manager was counting money from the register when someone walked in and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him sending a large plume of smoke in his direction.Witnesses say the suspect ran down the Fulton Mall.The manager says he's never seen the man before and has some major cleaning up to do."There is a big mess. We've been cleaning this mess since this morning," explained the store's manager. "I have some homeless people come and help me out. Doing this mess cleanup. They are good friends of ours. I don't know how long it's going to take to clean this up."The suspect did not steal anything even though the manager was counting out a large stack of cash at the time.If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.