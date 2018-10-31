DUI CRASH

Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Visalia Police Department says a man was arrested for DUI Wednesday night after he crashed into another car and then a wall just before 7 P.M.

Video shows witnesses at the scene trying to stop the man from driving away until police arrived.

Officers say the man's string of accidents started earlier that night near Walnut and Garden. They say the suspect got into at least five crashes with other cars between that location and Ben Maddox and Ferguson.

Police say one of the collisions involved a motorcyclist who received minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crasharrestcar crashVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUI CRASH
Dos Palos man accused of hitting a man with car, released from jail
DUI driver sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for crash that killed Corcoran family of three
Kings Co. man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three
Corcoran woman charged with six felonies for DUI crash that killed three family members
More dui crash
Top Stories
Police warn parents about uptick in auto-pedestrian accidents on Halloween
Former detective accused of stealing money from Merced Police Officer's Association
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
Health Watch: New lungs for Jenna
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Show More
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
More News