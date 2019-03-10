caught on camera

Man caught trying to light neighbor's home on fire to get rid of ghost

Man caught on camera pouring diesel on neighbor's porch

STOCKTON, California -- New video shows a California man pouring gallons of diesel on his neighbor's front porch. He told police he did it because he was trying to get rid of a ghost.

A family's security cameras captured the man pouring diesel and then trying to light the porch on fire. But the fire never fully ignites.

A woman and her two young children were sleeping inside the home at the time.

The family called the police and they arrested the man, who lives across the street.

"They arrested him," the homeowner said. "He said that he didn't have anything against us, that he thought he saw a ghost in our house and to me that's just even scarier."

Cuong Pham, 38, is charged with arson and attempted murder.
