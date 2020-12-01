Family & Parenting

Toddler's secret 'man cave' - equipped with snacks and entertainment - is so relatable

By Jessica Gonzalez
We've been spending a crazy amount of time at home and sometimes it feels like the walls are closing in.

Am I right?

Sometimes you have to just get a little creative like Noah, who is proving you don't have to be a man to build a man cave.



"So, we are in our basement. He thinks nobody knows about his hiding spot. What are you doing in here bud? You have an iPad? What are you doing?" said Noah's mom, Blair Monique.

The 2-year-old from New York did a little DIY in an empty cabinet.

He set it up with all the essentials, including a blanket, entertainment and snacks.

His mom posted this beyond adorable video on social media where it's gone wildly viral.

She says he's always liked relaxing in little spaces.

And he's owning it, even confirming to mom that yes, she is disturbing his peace and he would like the door closed.

Blair wants you to know his little sanctuary doesn't have a lock and is well-ventilated. He is also never left alone in the basement.

Noah is all of us right now who want to hide from it all with snacks and shows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew yorktoddlerfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News