Man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub from Logan Paul video

A man is facing charges of illegally possessing and mistreating a tiger cub. that appeared on a video with Logan Paul.

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --
A Los Angeles man is facing charges of illegally possessing and mistreating a tiger cub.

Nicholas Perkins, 32, is set to be arraigned next week.

Prosecutors said the tiger cub was seized from his home and placed in a rescue facility, where it's made a full recovery.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials received a tip after the cub appeared on social media posts and a YouTube video with Logan Paul. A search of the suspect's home found evidence of poor living conditions for the animal, prosecutors said.

Perkins could face up to two years and six months in jail and $4,000 in fines if convicted. He is charged with four criminal counts including two counts of illegal possession of a tiger, mistreatment of a tiger and possession of anabolic steroids.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said exotic animals are not pets and do not belong inside homes, and can be very dangerous.

Perkins' arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.
