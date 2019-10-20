Man charged with his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family was left in distress after learning their loved one is dead, and that one of their relatives is possibly responsible."They located a female that was deceased, in her 50s, with obvious trauma to her body," said Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros.The woman is 56-year-old Guadalupe Rivera Guzman. According to detectives, her injuries were severe.Officials made the discovery Saturday afternoon at her East Central Fresno home near Price and Yale. At first, someone in the house called the paramedics."When EMS arrived they recognized that this was, in fact, a crime scene and not a medical aid call and that is when they requested our assistance," Viveros said.Guzman's two sons were inside the home. Both of them were detained, and one of the two was in tears as he was put into a police vehicle.Police later arrested her son, 40-year-old Gilbert Tiznado in connection to the crime.Court documents reveal Tiznado was in court last year for a domestic violence case involving a child.Investigators say Tiznado is the only suspect in Guzman's death. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony murder and probation and suspension charges.Police are still seeking more information regarding Tiznado. Anyone who knows him is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.It is the 35th homicide for 2019.