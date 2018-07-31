Man charged with hitting, killing pedestrian in Northwest Fresno will be held to answer charges

The man charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian in Northwest Fresno will be held to answer to charges.In a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning a judge said there was enough evidence for the case against Brokton Bakman to go to trial. He is accused of hitting and killing Joshua Whittington in March of 2017 while Whittington was crossing Shaw Avenue near Valentine in the early morning hours.Officials said Bakman was under the influence of cannabis and methadone at the time of the crash. Defense attorney's argued the test results could have been misinterpreted.Bakman will now go to trial for gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.