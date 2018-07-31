FRESNO

Man charged with hitting, killing pedestrian in Northwest Fresno will be held to answer charges

EMBED </>More Videos

The man charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian in Northwest Fresno will be held to answer to charges. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The man charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian in Northwest Fresno will be held to answer to charges.

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning a judge said there was enough evidence for the case against Brokton Bakman to go to trial. He is accused of hitting and killing Joshua Whittington in March of 2017 while Whittington was crossing Shaw Avenue near Valentine in the early morning hours.

Officials said Bakman was under the influence of cannabis and methadone at the time of the crash. Defense attorney's argued the test results could have been misinterpreted.

Bakman will now go to trial for gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
court casefresnopedestrian killedFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News