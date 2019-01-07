Calabasas campground murder: Anthony Rauda charged with killing father at Malibu Creek State Park

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of the man killed at Malibu Creek State Park is speaking out in a heartbreaking new statement. (GoFundMe)

CALABASAS, Calif. --
A Calabasas burglary suspect was charged Monday with killing a father who was camping with his two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

Anthony Rauda was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later Monday in Van Nuys.

Rauda is accused of opening fire on innocent campers or motorists since November 2016, when he allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, he allegedly shot a gun into the sleeping area of a vehicle.

The suspect is also accused of shooting into vehicles on three separate occasions in 2017, but no one was hurt.

Rauda is also accused of shooting at a Tesla along Las Virgenes Road on June 18, 2018. Just four days later, he is accused of killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, who was shot and killed while in a tent with his two daughters in Malibu Creek State Park. The young girls were not injured.

Rauda also has been charged with several burglaries that happened in 2018 in the Calabasas area before being arrested in October.

If convicted as charged, Rauda faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedhomicide investigationcampingshootingCalabasasLos Angeles CountyIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Reward doubled in fatal shooting of father at Calabasas campground
$15K reward offered in fatal shooting at Calabasas campground
Father killed at Calabasas campground was shot in head
Family mourns father of 2 killed at Calabasas campground
Previous shootings reported at Calabasas park where father killed
LASD investigating shooting death of man at family's campsite in Calabasas
Top Stories
Newsom to be sworn in as Calif. governor, will propose paid parental leave
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
Show More
'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says
Video shows thieves taking tips from jar at Chicken Shack
VIDEO: Man smashes window at Clovis yogurt shop
Parlier Police search for missing at-risk 13-year-old
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
More News