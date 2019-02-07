Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say an Oregon man allegedly raped an infant girl and recorded it.

CORVALLIS, Oregon --
Police say an Oregon man allegedly raped an infant girl and recorded it.

Edd Lahar, 30, was charged with three counts of rape, seven counts of sexual abuse, 15 counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and several other charges, the Corvallis Police Department announced on their Facebook page.

Lahar was arrested on Jan. 31 after police received information the day before that he allegedly had sexually explicit images of a child on his phone.

After executing a search warrant, police said they found "additional evidence" and uncovered "numerous incidents of sex crimes" against the girl.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship to the victim is, but he was charged with seven counts of incest. No additional information was available about the child's current condition.

Lahar pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. His bail was set at $10 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex abuse against childrenbabyu.s. & worldrapeincestOregon
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow Day School Schedules
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Show More
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
How protected is the Central Valley from Measles?
More News