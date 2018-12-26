Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing elderly chihuahua

EMBED </>More Videos

A northwest suburban man was charged with a felony after allegedly throwing two dogs from a balcony, killing one of them, during an argument with his wife Tuesday in the West Town

CHICAGO --
A man accused of throwing his wife's dogs off a balcony in Chicago's West-Town neighborhood - and killing one of them - was charged with animal cruelty.

Police responded to a report of domestic battery Monday night in the 1200-block of West Grand Avenue.

Jerald Jeske, 51, of north suburban Park Ridge, allegedly got into an argument with his 55-year-old wife inside a car and slapped her twice. The fight continued outside after they got out of the vehicle, prompting someone to call 911.

"You love those dogs more than you love me," police said the man told his wife. "I'm going to kill those dogs."

Police said Jeske then grabbed his wife's keys, went inside her home and threw the two dogs off a second-floor balcony, police said.

One of the dogs, a 17-year-old Chihuahua, was found dead when police arrived. The other dog ran away and is still missing.

Jeske was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, police said. He is due in court Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogsanimals in perilChicagoWest Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man throws 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1 of them
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Show More
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
More News