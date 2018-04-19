MERCED COUNTY

Man claims Merced Police used excessive force while he was on trip for tea

EMBED </>More Videos

Merced Police have launched an investigation into several of their officers after a man claimed he was a victim of excessive force. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Merced Police Department has launched an investigation into several of their officers after a man claimed he was a victim of excessive force while buying a drink at a gas station.

"We're looking at all of the information, whether it's the video from the store or any other video that officers have to make a determination on what transpired. We will not condone any unprofessionalism by any of our officers," Merced Police Captain Bimley West said.

The incident happened in March.

William Colbert, 39, said he went to the am/pm gas station at G St and E Olive Ave to pick up some tea and fill up his car.

Colbert said after a disagreement over the payment he asked the clerk to put the money back on his card, but that he didn't know how to give him a refund.

Wanting to film the argument, Colbert said he went out to his car to get his phone. He then said the clerk locked the doors, called the police and told them that he had a gun.

"I was worried for my life at that point because these guys are rising up, but what made me feel comfortable is that I knew one of the officers," Colbert said.

He said officers then threw him to the ground and dislocated his hand.

While being booked, he said police officers attacked him again.

West says differently. He claimed Colbert was aggressive and resistant from the start, and there was still the possibility of a weapon.

"All they wanted to do was detain Colbert to investigate, but he wouldn't let them do that, and the officers did not go in to rush Mr. Colbert," West said.

Colbert said he still has pain from the incident and is paying off medical bills.

West said investigators are interviewing at least five officers believed to be involved in the incident. They are also looking over surveillance and body camera footage.

The Merced Police Department says at this time, the officers have not been placed on administrative leave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mercedexcessive forceuse of forceMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News