Man connected to series of armed robberies arrested

The man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies in Northeast and East Central Fresno is now facing charges.Fresno Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Franco.They say over a span of two weeks, Franco robbed five locations.They include a Dollar Tree, Subway, Walgreens, Wells Fargo and 7-Eleven.Surveillance video from several of the locations led to the arrest.Police say the video shows the suspect without a mask demanding cash with a gun in hand.Franco was arrested at his home, where police say they found evidence including a replica firearm that was used in the robberies.