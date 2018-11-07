Man convicted of deadly sword attack in front of SW Fresno mini mart sentenced to 26-years to life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A judge sentenced Curtis Michael Davis, the man convicted in a deadly sword attack in front of a Southwest Fresno mini mart, to 26-years to life on Wednesday.
Davis was convicted of killing Bernard Jackson early this year - over a beer - using a sword hidden in his cane.
The sentencing hearing was delayed in late October when the judge decided to review Davis' concerns about the case before receiving his punishment.
