Fresno man who tortured and attempted to kill his sister could spend life in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of trying to kill his own sister could now spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Oscar Gonzalez Junior to 23 years to life in prison on Tuesday for the kidnapping and torture of his sister.

RELATED: Man accused of stabbing sMan accused of stabbing sister multiple times near Fowler

Gonzalez tricked his estranged sister into having dinner with him in February of 2015.

Afterward, he drove her to his home near Fowler and duct-taped her hands, punched her, and cut her repeatedly.

The victim was dragged to the basement of the home after being stabbed but she survived, and Gonzalez eventually let her go.
