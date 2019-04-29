Man crashes car in to parked vehicle, threatens driver with gun in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man after witnesses saw him crash his car into a parked vehicle and then threaten the driver with a gun.It happened Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. at Mooney Grove Park.The man, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Vasquez, returned to his car where he attempted to evade police.Vasquez lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over, then took off on foot.Officers found him running through the park and were able to detain the suspect.