Man crashes into patrol car when police block road after man hit by car in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic on Clovis Avenue is flowing once again after it was temporarily shut down near Huntington for two separate injury crashes. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Traffic on Clovis Avenue is flowing once again after it was temporarily shut down near Huntington for two separate injury crashes.

The first happened around nine Thursday night. Police said a man was trying to cross six lanes of traffic outside the crosswalk and that's when he was hit by a car. The driver told police it was hard to see the man because it was so dark.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in serious condition. No word if the driver was cited for the incident.

About an hour later at the same location, a motorcycle rider was injured trying to weave through traffic. Police said the three lanes merged into one because of the first accident and the motorcycle rider was going between cars trying to get through the lanes.

That's when the rider ended up swerving to avoid hitting a car, and ended up crashing into a police patrol car that was blocking part of the road.

Lt. Jennifer Horsford with the Fresno Police said, "Whether you're approaching a scene where officers are blocking lanes, or construction sites-- when the lanes start to merge down, you need to pay attention to the other vehicles around you, especially when you're trying to condense three lanes into one lane."

The motorcycle rider suffered a few abrasions and was treated at the scene. A woman who was riding as his passenger was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredfresno police departmentFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News