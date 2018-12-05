Man crashes into two Sanger Police cruisers after leading officers on high-speed chase

Sanger Police arrested a reckless driver who led them on high-speed chase through three towns.Police say Luis Cantu rammed into two Sanger Police cruisers on 7th street this afternoon as officers responded to a disturbance. He then started driving at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour, going through Parlier and Reedley. Officers eventually boxed him in back in town near a Starbucks - in front of a crowd of onlookers. They say luckily nobody was injured during the chase."They kind of surrounded him in the truck in front of the car wasn't moving. At that time a female police officer has him at gun point and other officers pulled him out. And streets were safe after that," said Christopher Anaya.Officers are still looking into why Cantu hit the cruisers at the initial scene. They say he's been arrested for DUI before.