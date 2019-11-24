crime

Visalia man arrested after crashing U-Haul truck while evading police, driving under the influence

A 26-year-old man in Visalia was arrested after crashing his U-Haul truck into a residential fence while driving under the influence.

A Visalia police officer attempted to pull over Joseph Valdez who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Before the officer was able to make contact with Valdez, he fled the scene. After a short pursuit, Valdez ended up colliding into a residential fence and took off on foot.

He was then taken into custody close to the scene.

Valdez was arrested for felony evading, reckless driving, driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting arrest.

According to Visalia Police, there were no injuries.
