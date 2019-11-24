Visalia man arrested after crashing U-Haul truck while evading police, driving under the influence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old Visalia man was arrested early Saturday morning after evading police, driving under the influence and crashing his U-Haul truck.A Visalia police officer attempted to pull over Joseph Valdez who failed to stop at a stop sign.Before the officer was able to make contact with Valdez, he fled the scene. After a short pursuit, Valdez ended up colliding into a residential fence and took off on foot.He was then taken into custody close to the scene.Valdez was arrested for felony evading, reckless driving, driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting arrest.According to Visalia Police, there were no injuries.