Man critically injured after he's hit by train in central Fresno

By ABC30.com staff

It happened around 8 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and Abby Street.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a train in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

Fresno police say the train crossing sign was working correctly at the time of the incident. Witnesses told officers the man walked straight past the guard.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The train crossing will be closed as officers continue to investigate until around 9:45 a.m., officials say.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
