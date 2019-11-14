Man critically injured after Madera County crash, officers say he's 'lucky to be alive'

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a car crashed into the back of a trailer hauling farm equipment in Madera County.

The crash occurred on Avenue 16 and Avenue 24 in Chowchilla.

Authorities said the man is lucky to be alive after the severe crash, and say speed was a factor in the crash.

Chowchilla Police are investigating whether alcohol also played a role.

The victim was flown to CRMC after the crash.
