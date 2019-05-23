Man critically injured in drive-by shooting in Chowchilla, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot several times by a drive-by shooter in Chowchilla Wednesday afternoon.Police say the victim was found in his car on Alameda Avenue. Investigators say a suspect in another vehicle likely followed him.Stray bullets struck a nearby vehicle. Officers believe the shooting is gang-related.The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.