drive by shooting

Man critically injured in drive-by shooting in Chowchilla, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot several times by a drive-by shooter in Chowchilla Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was found in his car on Alameda Avenue. Investigators say a suspect in another vehicle likely followed him.

Stray bullets struck a nearby vehicle. Officers believe the shooting is gang-related.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chowchillagang violenceshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
Police seek suspects in Visalia drive-by shooting
Police: Man shot twice after fight in Southeast Fresno
2 arrested for drive-by shooting in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News