Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his late 50s has died after he was hit by a train.

Selma Police responded to a call from the crew inside the train around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, saying they hit someone on the railroad tracks.

The man was walking on the tracks and had his earphones in when he was hit by the train. The crew blew the train horn multiple times in an attempt to catch his attention.

His identity has not been released, but officers say he is from the Selma area.

