Man dead, child injured after shooting in West Central Fresno

The latest gang deployment operation launched Sunday morning, after a deadly shooting late Saturday night in West Central Fresno.Police responded to the Pioneer Village Apartments, on Marks and McKinley, to find two shooting victims. An 11-year-old boy, who was shot in the arm and 20-year-old Trazhon Heights who suffered several gunshot wounds to the back.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.In a briefing Sunday afternoon, Chief Dyer explained that the retaliation stemmed from the murder of Zurich Chatman, an innocent bystander in the gang violence that erupted February 8th.The FBI is now involved in trying to solve those murders.An additional 40 police officers are patrolling Southwest and West Central Fresno, a number that's expected to increase by Monday.Police are working to see if two additional shootings on Sunday are connected to the gang violence. One on Waterman and Inyo where 16 shots were fired and another on Robinson near Pleasant where 21 shots were fired.Police don't have a shooter description for any of this weekend's shootings.