A man has been detained after crashing his car into the back of a Fresno Police car.It happened after 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of Orange and California.Police say a man in a Mazda RX8 crashed into the back of the patrol car that was already stopped for another call.The squad car had little damage compared to the Mazda.Police checked the man for driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs.No word if he has been arrested.No one was hurt.