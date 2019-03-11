Man detained after driving up to Downtown Fresno courthouse

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have detained a man after he drove up to the courthouse barriers in Downtown Fresno.

Deputies say the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

In a video sent in by ABC30 viewer Katrina Jose, the man can be seen sitting in his car as deputies try to order him out of the vehicle.

After several commands, the man exits the car and deputies take him into custody.

At this time it is unknown why the man drove up to the courthouse and what charges he might face.

In a video shot by ABC30 reporter Corin Hoggard, messages can be seen painted onto the car including one that said 'unarmed.' Corin says the man was also blaring music during the incident.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
