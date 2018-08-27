Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane

LAX police detained a man on the tarmac after he scaled an outer perimeter fence. (@Chadridgely/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared to depart, officials said.

The man scaled an outer perimeter fence near Lincoln and Sepulveda boulevards Monday shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers spotted the man climb the fence and took him into custody as he appeared to be getting closer to a Delta plane that was staging for departure.

Passengers at LAX saw police detain a man who scaled an outer perimeter fence and approached their plane.



Police are investigating.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.
