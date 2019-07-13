u.s. & world

Man dies after attacking immigration jail in Washington, police say

TACOMA, Wash. -- Authorities in western Washington say a man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at buildings and vehicles at an immigration jail has died after police arrived and shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police Department in a news release says officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police say a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

Authorities say police arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Four Tacoma police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News