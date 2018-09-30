INVESTIGATION

Man dies after being hit by pickup truck while crossing the road in Sanger

A man crossing the road near Highway 180 and Academy Avenue in Sanger was struck by a pickup truck and killed, officials say.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A major roadway is back open, after a fatal accident in Sanger, had southbound lanes of Academy Avenue shut down for several hours.

CHP investigators say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. near highway 180.

They say a man believed to be in his 70's was crossing the four lanes of Academy Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck.

First responders tell investigators he was dead on arrival.


"This stuff happens all over the place and it's not specific to any one location and any one area. It's just specific to the situation. Its pitch black dark and these people driving these cars don't see you and you're trying to cross a fairly wide road here," said CHP Sgt. Edward Jacobs.

Officers say the driver from Visalia was cooperative. Investigators have determined speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash.
