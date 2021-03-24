Man dies after being stabbed outside southwest Fresno gas station

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at the Family Express Market near Fresno and B streets around 10 AM.

Police say a man in his 60's was a customer at the store. He drove up and there was some sort of argument between him and the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect then stabbed the man in the parking lot and police found him with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 40's. They added that he ran from the area but found him and was arrested.

This is Fresno's 22nd homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
