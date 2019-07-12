Man dies after crashing into big rig in Tulare County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after crashing into a big rig carrying diesel fuel in Tulare County Friday morning.California Highway Patrol officials say the 38-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 swerved into the big rig's lane on Road 248 near Avenue 82, hitting the left side of the truck and spilling 85 gallons of fuel onto the roadway.Officers believe the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. His identity has not been released. The condition of the big rig driver was not immediately available.Road 248 from Avenue 82 and Avenue 86 will be closed for a couple of hours while crews clean up the fuel, officers say.