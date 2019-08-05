Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a big rig in Kings County.

It happened Sunday just after 9:30 p.m. on Highway 198 near 7th Avenue that's east of Hanford.

Highway Patrol officers say the pickup was driving westbound on the 198 and ended up in the eastbound lanes.

The big rig smashed straight into the truck and pushed it back into the westbound lanes as both vehicles collided into a telephone pole.

Power lines are down in the area.

Both vehicles caught fire, but it's unknown which one caught fire first.

Officers say the driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The big rig driver is said to be okay.

It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The CHP says westbound Highway 198 will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday.
