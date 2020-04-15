homicide

Man dies after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Farris and Dudley Avenues, between Olive and Belmont.

Police received calls of shots fired in the area, as well as reports of people running from the scene and vehicles speeding away.

As officers investigated, they learned of a shooting victim, a man in his 20s, who was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

Investigators have not yet released suspect information or a possible motive for the attack.
