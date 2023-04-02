A man is dead after crashing into a canal filled with water in Tulare County Saturday morning.

Man dies after swerving off of bridge in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after crashing into a canal filled with water in Tulare County.

California Highway Patrol Officers were called out to Road 92 near Oakdale Avenue just 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the driver was traveling over a bridge on road 92 when he stepped on the break and turned to the left.

The car skidded sideways, hit the bridge wall and landed in the canal below.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.