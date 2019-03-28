Man dies in custody after police chase in Porterville

An investigation is underway after a pursuit and chase ended with a suspect dying in custody.Porterville police say it all began just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Indiana and Lybarger, just behind Lowe's.A Porterville Police Officer was attempting to make a traffic stop when the driver suddenly took off.After turning a corner, the car's passenger got out and started running.He went down the street, around the block and jumped a fence into a backyard.Police say he was trying to get to his home as the highway patrol helicopter searched from above.As Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies went to arrest him, officials say he stopped breathing and died.The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Armando Orozco.Several of his family members are at the scene and very upset.Tulare County's crime lab unit has been called out and is collecting evidence.The female driver of the car involved in the pursuit was taken into custody for a warrant and drug charges.