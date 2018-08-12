Man drowns in Avocado Lake

A 38-year-old man's body was pulled from Avocado Lake Sunday evening.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man was swimming across a small section of the lake to get to the restroom on the other side. As he swam back, he went under the water, and never came back up. He was under the water for close to an hour and a half before the dive team found him.Divers took over an hour to recover the body due to poor visibility in the water, officials say."The issue today is visibility. They couldn't see one foot in front of them," said Sgt. Rob Dutrow.Officials believe alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning but they are still investigating. They say the man was picnicking with his family at the lake when he drowned.