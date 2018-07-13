FRESNO COUNTY

Man drowns in Fresno County canal

We could soon learn the identity of the man who drowned in a Fresno County canal. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Department has identified Jimmy Renteria, 39, as the man who drowned in a canal near Fowler and Rose Avenues, just west of Selma.

Deputies received a call about a man who had gone underwater and had not come back up.

The man was with friends swimming at the time. They said he was hanging on to the footpath bridge in the area. When he let go, they say he went under, and never came back up.

The man's friends called 911 and deputies arrived to pull the body out.
