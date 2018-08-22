Man drowns in Lake Kaweah minutes after launching boat

A man, out for a boat ride on Lake Kaweah, drowned not far from the boat ramp where his vessel was floated onto the water.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they learned about the drowning just before 1 pm on Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim, 50-year-old Ivan Dillard of Cutler, his brother, and two friends, unloaded their boat at the Lemon Hill Boat Ramp. After the vessel was on the water, Dillard's brother went to park their truck and trailer. When he came back, he saw Dillard in the lake, struggling to stay above water.

Dillard's brother jumped into the lake to help and was able to get Dillard out of the water, where he began performing CPR.

When emergency responders arrived, they rushed Dillard to Kaweah Delta Hospital, where he later died.

Tulare County Sheriff's says that it appears that none of the four men on the boat could swim.
