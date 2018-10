Maynor Barahona Castillo, 18, dead after drowning in Millerton Lake Sunday afternoon.Officials say they got a call about a possible drowning just after 2 p.m.When they arrived, family members of the man told them they last saw their nephew swimming out in the water, but then he disappeared. Just before 3 p.m., the lifeguard dive team found his body.Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.Stay with Action News on this developing story.