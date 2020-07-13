Man drowns near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has drowned near the Lewis Creek National Recreation Trail, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they received a call just before 5 p.m. about a possible drowning victim at the trail off of Highway 41 and Cedar Valley Dr.

The man was able to be taken out of the water and CPR was done, but he died at the scene.

It is currently unknown what led to the drowning or the identity of the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countydrowningmadera county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
4 firefighters injured while battling vegetation fire in Madera County
Central California coronavirus cases
At least 2 dead after crash involving big rig and 6 cars in Merced County
Gov. Newsom making efforts to protect firefighters during COVID-19 pandemic
Harvard Avenue Block Sale goes on despite disapproval from city officials
Elvis Presley's grandson dead at 27: agent
Show More
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
26-year-old Madera woman killed after crashing car, landing inside canal
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
More TOP STORIES News