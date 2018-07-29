Man faces homicide charges after victim dies from shooting injuries

Harbhajan Mundi, 61, is the suspect connected to the shooting inside the Aztecs Liquor store last Tuesday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is facing homicide charges after one of the victims he is accused of shooting, died from their injuries.

Farmersville Police officers say 61-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of Exeter is the suspect connected to the shooting inside the Aztecs Liquor store last Tuesday.

He is also the owner of the business.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon inside the store.

One of those victims has been in critical condition and passed away from their injuries this evening.

Mundi has now been booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility, on the homicide charge.
